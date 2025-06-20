Jennifer L. Wong Sells 33,333 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $4,148,291.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,715,471.15. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RDDT opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.99. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RDDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

