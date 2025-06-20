JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 523.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,538,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,313 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,923 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,051,000 after purchasing an additional 202,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,281,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,577,000 after purchasing an additional 323,282 shares during the period.

Shares of JGRO opened at $82.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

