JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6%

JPM stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $760.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.