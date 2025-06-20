Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and traded as high as $110.93. Kerry Group shares last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 6,889 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Kerry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KRYAY

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.1%

Kerry Group Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.