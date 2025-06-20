Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and traded as high as $110.93. Kerry Group shares last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 6,889 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Kerry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on KRYAY
Kerry Group Trading Down 0.1%
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.