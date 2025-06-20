Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 73,403,359 shares changing hands.
Kodal Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The company has a market cap of £52.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,998.46 and a beta of 0.51.
Kodal Minerals Company Profile
The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.
