Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,364.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ladder Capital by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after buying an additional 1,172,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.60 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 48.71 and a current ratio of 48.72.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

