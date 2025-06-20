Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

