Lip Bu Tan Sells 171,473 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 3,527 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $268,228.35.

On Thursday, June 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $7,533,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 75,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $5,640,000.00.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $85.59 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

