Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 982,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,632.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.40. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

