Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Makita Corp. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.82 and traded as low as $28.68. Makita shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 17,706 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on MKTAY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Makita had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Makita Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
