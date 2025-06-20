Mark Reinstra Sells 150,000 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $14,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,851,527.75. This trade represents a 27.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $4,232,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 15,852 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $1,278,622.32.

Roblox Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $104.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

