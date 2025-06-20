Matthew Ocko Sells 820,000 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Ocko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Matthew Ocko sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $5,288,000.00.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 186.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,342 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 908,808 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 36.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,590 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

