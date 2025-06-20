Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.96 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.39). Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -187.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.96.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.
