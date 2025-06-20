McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

