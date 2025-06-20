Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $826,562,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after buying an additional 928,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after buying an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $95,671,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1%

MAA opened at $148.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $173.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

