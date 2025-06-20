Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – June 18th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Quantum Computing, Oscar Health, Oklo, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization typically falls between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. These firms are generally more established and stable than small-caps but still offer higher growth potential than large-cap blue-chip companies. As a result, mid-caps often strike a balance between growth opportunity and relative stability within a diversified equity portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 117,707,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,969,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 38,951,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,414,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 3.85.

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 34,898,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,877,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.58. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $73.55.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,929,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,212,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

