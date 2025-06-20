Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.81. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 2,858 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on NERV. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.57. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

