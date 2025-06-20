Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 174.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Stanich Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

