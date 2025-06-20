Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 201 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $153.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

