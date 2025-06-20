Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,114 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.46 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.