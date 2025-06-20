Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,679 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $105,000. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $153,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $106,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

