Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPLX

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.