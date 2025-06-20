Music Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are pre‐recorded pieces of music—often called “stock music” or “library music”—that creators can license for use in films, videos, podcasts and other media. They’re typically royalty‐free or available under simple usage fees, allowing producers to legally add professional‐quality soundtracks without commissioning custom compositions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $214.88. 19,030,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,042,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.30.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,532,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,343,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.47. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.44. 6,740,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,900,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22.

