NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NASB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.88 and traded as low as $33.69. NASB Financial shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

NASB Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NASB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

