Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. UBS Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

