Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 193,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

