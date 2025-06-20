OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Stake Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 484,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

