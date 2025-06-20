Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3%

ORI stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

