ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,081,000 after acquiring an additional 344,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $378,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after purchasing an additional 771,610 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,214,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

