OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as low as $4.39. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 3,450 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OptimumBank by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

