Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 112,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

