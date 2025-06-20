Penny Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

BigBear.ai, PTL, and Reliance Global Group are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that typically trade for less than five dollars per share and are often listed on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because of their low price, limited liquidity, and minimal regulatory oversight, they carry a high risk of price manipulation and volatility. Investors are generally advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before trading penny stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 177,977,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,845,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.29. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

PTL (PTLE)

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

NASDAQ:PTLE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,557,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. PTL has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $15.78.

Reliance Global Group (RELI)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc.

NASDAQ:RELI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 47,303,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,692. Reliance Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

