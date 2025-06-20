PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,380,000 after acquiring an additional 138,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,967,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,080,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,932.49. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,816.16. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,042. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

