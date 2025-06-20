Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 128.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.40. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

