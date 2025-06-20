Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), with a volume of 38,775 shares trading hands.

Petrel Resources Stock Down 9.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

