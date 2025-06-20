PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 52,029 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
