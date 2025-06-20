PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 52,029 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 101,412 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 80,611 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

