Promising Defense Stocks To Watch Now – June 17th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and RTX are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of military equipment, weapons systems, and related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the defense sector, which often benefits from government contracts and stable, long-term spending on national security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

