Promising Home Improvement Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Target, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell products and services for residential renovation, repair and maintenance—ranging from building materials and hardware to home décor and tools. These typically include large retailers (e.g., Home Depot, Lowe’s) as well as specialty manufacturers and distributors of fixtures, appliances and landscaping supplies. Investors often view them as a barometer of housing‐market activity and consumer spending on home upgrades. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,441. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $344.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. 5,735,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,896,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $758.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $211.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,100. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 2,840,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

