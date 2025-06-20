Promising Streaming Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 18th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that deliver audio, video or other digital content over the internet on a subscription- or ad-supported basis. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the booming market for on-demand entertainment, where subscriber growth, licensing costs and technological adoption drive company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.46. 97,761,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,732,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded down $18.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.81. 4,348,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.64.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $710.41. 1,045,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.13. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $728.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.95. 4,081,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $242.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03.

