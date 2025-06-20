Promising Water Stocks To Watch Today – June 18th

Home Depot, Progressive, PepsiCo, CocaCola, RTX, Riot Platforms, and Trane Technologies are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the sourcing, treatment, distribution and management of water. They give investors exposure to an essential-resource sector that encompasses utilities, infrastructure providers, technology developers and service firms working to ensure clean, reliable water amid rising demand and regulatory pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.66. 2,229,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Progressive has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,626. The firm has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. 9,679,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,877,819. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,348. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 38,159,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,633,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.62. The stock had a trading volume of 855,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $436.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Recommended Stories