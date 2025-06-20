ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,675,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Up 0.1%

DOG opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $30.81.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.