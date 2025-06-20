QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,272 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 842,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 89,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.4%

Ingredion stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

