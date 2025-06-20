QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,863 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

