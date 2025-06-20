QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,095 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

