QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,102 Shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Employers by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 126,186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 5,792.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EIG opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.56. Employers Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Employers had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In other news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,789 shares in the company, valued at $972,035.68. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Pedraja bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $148,199.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $356,164.70. This trade represents a 71.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.