QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

