QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,340 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 272.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 85,529 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Trading Up 3.9%
DraftKings stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
