QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 650.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.