QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.2%

Targa Resources stock opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.56 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.45.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

