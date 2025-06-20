QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 789 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $168.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

